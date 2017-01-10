Deportation of Bangladeshis Postponed in Assam

The deportation of 17 Bangladesh nationals scheduled for Monday was postponed as the requisite papers were yet to be received from the Ministry of External Affairs, the police said.

The Bangladeshis, including two women, were taken to the Indo-Bangladesh border at Maizdi in Karimganj from Silchar Central Jail for their handing over to Border Guards Bangladesh but as the papers did not reach the border, the deportation had to be cancelled on Monday.

The Bangladesh nationals were scheduled to cross the border through River Kushiara to reach their country, the police said. The Bangladeshis were brought back to Silchar Central Jail and the date for their deportation will be fixed after the papers were received from the Centre, the police added.