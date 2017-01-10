Tue, 10 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Deportation of Bangladeshis Postponed in Assam

Deportation of Bangladeshis Postponed in Assam
January 10
15:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The deportation of 17 Bangladesh nationals scheduled for Monday was postponed as the requisite papers were yet to be received from the Ministry of External Affairs, the police said.

The Bangladeshis, including two women, were taken to the Indo-Bangladesh border at Maizdi in Karimganj from Silchar Central Jail for their handing over to Border Guards Bangladesh but as the papers did not reach the border, the deportation had to be cancelled on Monday.

The Bangladesh nationals were scheduled to cross the border through River Kushiara to reach their country, the police said. The Bangladeshis were brought back to Silchar Central Jail and the date for their deportation will be fixed after the papers were received from the Centre, the police added.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.