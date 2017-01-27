Design Dreams

December Edition, Career, Dinesh Lahoti

If Art and Creativity is what you love, a career in design is what you need to look for.

The most beautiful thing in life is exploring different things and for a designer every day is different. Working as a designer involves creativity, project management, team work, problem solving, meeting deadlines and ability to work with a touch of art which works in satisfying the diverse demands of clients.

From insurance policy to political diplomacy, we are all surrounded by design and hence there is a huge variety of career options in front of the young designers. Designing being a broader concept, it has been divided into various departments such as Design management, Automobile design, Graphic design, Ergonomics, Information design etc which are chosen in academic institutions. In fact, designers can find ways to apply the principles of design for changing scenarios of today and tomorrow through their own thought, innovation and values. The most limiting factor to design is imagination: If you can imagine it, you can probably find a way to design it.

How to meet a career in design?

Good design emerges when style is blended with function, so one may be having their own creative aesthetics but how to work on functionality- that one need to study and get a concrete idea of design and their industries. There are many established institutes around the country offering graduate and post graduate programs on designing. Most of the institutes require that one first qualify through the entrance examination followed by facing institutes for tests, workshop, portfolio review or interview according to their prospects. So, you can make your pick from the following:

UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design): It is organized by IIT Guwahati and IIT Bombay. The Department of Design, DoD, is one of 13 departments at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. The Department of Design at IIT-G nurtures innovators, creators, communicators and inventors. It offers programs leading to B.Des, M.Des and PhD in the creative design discipline.

The programs mainly throws light on the study, invention, and creative use of technologies to create effective, usable, enjoyable experiences with technology through proper research in engineering, design, behavioral and social sciences, and to understand the impact of technology on individuals, groups, and organizations.

These instructed programmes aims to prepare students in the use of analytical and methodical approaches to solving design problems. Issues such as culture studies, aesthetics, human engineering, consumer behavior, design management, cognitive psychology and related socio-economic factors are researched and added into the curriculums. The utilization of cutting edge production and prototyping technology ensures a firm base to excel in contemporary work environments among the students.

To pursue a strong career, one need to have strong academic goals. Industrial Design Centre at IIT Bombay started offering a four year Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme and a five year dual degree programme (B.Des. + M.Des.) will be available only at the end of third year of the B.Des. Programme. The total number of seats sanctioned for both these programmes together is 30.To apply for admission of B.Des. Programmea candidate is required to qualify in UCEED.

AIEED (All Indian Entrance Exam on Designing) offers both under graduate and post graduate programs by the ARCH Academy of Design. Both online and offline examinations are conducted. The two year post graduate level of Design programmes offered by ARCH expects a degree of maturity from learners and assumes that they have had a chance to figure out and understand the needs of others. ARCH Academy of Design, Jaipur provides 4 years of Undergraduate and 2 years of Postgraduate international programmes along with short term professional courses in Design.

CEED (Common Entrance Examination for Design) is for Masters of Design. The same entrance held for IIT-G and IIT-Bombay.

(The author is an IIT-G alumnus and founder of Edugenie, an alternative learning initiative)