Thu, 29 Dec 2016

Northeast Today

Dipa Karmakar Receives Rs 25 Lakh After Returning BMW

Dipa Karmakar Receives Rs 25 Lakh After Returning BMW
December 29
17:11 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India’s gymnastics and golden girl of Tripura Dipa Karmakar has bought new car—Hyundai Elantra from Rs 25 lakh which she got after returning a BMW. Dipa received BMW as a token of appreciation for her exploits at the Rio Olympics.

Dipa, who shot to fame after becoming the first Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympic finals was forced to return the luxury car as the roads Agartala—her hometown were narrow and potholed. Besides, Agartala did not have service centre of BMW.

“Considering her situation, Dipa was given cash amounting to Rs 25 lakh. Her family bought a car recently and it was a brand that has a service center in Agartala,” said Karmakar’s coach Bisweswar Nandi.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, also BMW’s brand ambassador had handed over the keys to Karmakar and two other Rio medal winners – shuttler PV Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik. Sindhu’s coach – P Gopichand was also given a BMW car.

It is to be noted that Karmakar narrowly missed a bronze medal at the Olympics but won accolades for being one of the few gymnasts in the world who perform the Produnova, popularly termed as the ‘vault of death’.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.