Dipa Karmakar Receives Rs 25 Lakh After Returning BMW

India’s gymnastics and golden girl of Tripura Dipa Karmakar has bought new car—Hyundai Elantra from Rs 25 lakh which she got after returning a BMW. Dipa received BMW as a token of appreciation for her exploits at the Rio Olympics.

Dipa, who shot to fame after becoming the first Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympic finals was forced to return the luxury car as the roads Agartala—her hometown were narrow and potholed. Besides, Agartala did not have service centre of BMW.

“Considering her situation, Dipa was given cash amounting to Rs 25 lakh. Her family bought a car recently and it was a brand that has a service center in Agartala,” said Karmakar’s coach Bisweswar Nandi.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, also BMW’s brand ambassador had handed over the keys to Karmakar and two other Rio medal winners – shuttler PV Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik. Sindhu’s coach – P Gopichand was also given a BMW car.

It is to be noted that Karmakar narrowly missed a bronze medal at the Olympics but won accolades for being one of the few gymnasts in the world who perform the Produnova, popularly termed as the ‘vault of death’.