Dolly Parton and Pentatonix Win Country Duo/Roup Performance Award for ‘Jolene’

February 14
14:03 2017
One of the great country weepers of all time, Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” has earned its first Grammy for her performance of the song with vocal group Pentatonix. The song was originally written by Parton in 1973, but last year Pentatonix teamed with her to rerecord it.

This is Parton’s eighth competitive Grammy win. She’s previously scored trophies for “Here You Come Again” and “9 to 5,” and for albums including her “Trio” album with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, among others. It’s also Parton’s first Grammy since she won female vocal country performance in 2002 for “Shine.”

Listen to the winning song below.

-LATimes

