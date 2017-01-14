‘DoNER House’ Complex to be Set up in Guwahati: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (independent charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr. Jitendra Singh addressed at the celebrations of Magh Bihu (Makar Sankranti) festival, organised by Ministry of Development of North-East Region (DoNER) at Dilli Haat on Friday. The theme of the festival was ‘Integration through fusion’.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Bihu is the biggest post-harvest festival of Assam and other parts of the North-East and it coincides with the other festivals such as Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti. He wished the people on this occasion as it is the beginning of new year. He also said that dance performances by artists symbolize the unity in diversity of Indian culture.

On the auspicious occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh announced the setting up of multi-purpose “DoNER House” complex at Guwahati, Assam. He said that it will be a complex which will have meeting hall, conference hall and other infrastructural support.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken various steps for the development of North Eastern region. He said that earlier the emphasis was on bringing the North east region closer to the national mainstream, but now the emphasis is being laid on bringing the rest of India closer to the culture and diversity of north east. The north east region is now visible in the national capital and the celebration of such festivals in Delhi is an instance of that, he added. He said that the development of north east has been the priority of the Government and the wholesome growth of the nation is not possible without the development of all regions including Northeast.

He also said that the Government has laid special emphasis on the development of infrastructure in the north-east region. There is exclusive scheme for road development in the north east region, he added. He also said that air and rail connectivity is being given priority by the Government. The connectivity will attract investments in the region which will lead to the development of the North east. It will also encourage start ups to come to north east, he added. He also said that the region rates high in terms of many social indicators such as literacy and women empowerment and there is lot to learn from it. He said that the unexplored potential of the region needs to be explored and utilised. The Minister said that in February, 2015, the Government started with the practice of having a camp office in each state of north east on a rotational basis which has helped the officers to understand the problems on the region on the ground level.

On the occasion, the artists from Song and Drama Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting presented dance performances from various states which symbolized the rich Indian culture as well as unity in diversity. Senior officers of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.