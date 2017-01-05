DoNER Minister Condoles NEC Member Gangmumei Kamei’s Demise

Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has condoled the passing away of Prof. Gangmumei Kamei, Member of North Eastern Council (NEC). Prof. Gangmumei Kamei passed away on Thursday at the age 77 years in Imphal, Manipur. A condolence meeting in his honour was held at the NEC Secretariat, Shillong.

In his condolence message, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Prof Gangmumei Kamei’s contribution to the North Eastern region will always be remembered. The Minister said that he will not only be remembered as a Professor, but also as a writer and historian whose area of specialisation was regional history of Northeast India and history of Manipur. He wrote extensively on history, culture and contemporary issues of the region, Dr. Singh added. The Minister said that passing away of Prof Kamei leaves a vacuum for us, but at the same time his contribution to the North East region will keep inspiring us for times to come.

Professor Kamei was the President of the Northeast India History Association (NEIHA) at its Kohima session of 1986. He was also President of Manipur History Society. He was the Coordinator of the Centre for Manipuri Studies and Tribal Research of Manipur University and in this capacity, he guided a large number of research projects. He had published a large number of research papers and books. His major publications are: A history of Modern Manipur (1826-2000), A history of Manipur: pre-colonial period, On History and Historiography of Manipur, History of Zeliangrong Nagas: From Makhel to Rani Gaidinliu, Ethnicity and Social change (An anthology of essays) and Lectures on History of Manipur.

Born in Imphal, Manipur on 21st October, 1939, Professor Kamei was also associated with several social and cultural bodies at the State and national level. He was a member of the Advisory Committee of the Anthropological Survey of India (1984-87). He was a member of the ICSSR panel on Tribal Studies. In 2010, he was awarded the Platinum Jubilee Samman by the Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, for his contribution to history and tribal culture. He was also awarded a National Fellowship by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla (2010-2012).