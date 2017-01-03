DoNER Minister Discusses Manipur Situation with State Governor

DoNER minister Jitendra Singh has called on Manipur governor Najma Heptulla in New Delhi on Tuesday for discussing the prevailing situation of Manipur.

During the interaction, Singh brought to the notice of Heptulla that in last few weeks, there have been a series of representations from different sections of Northeastern society, expressing their concern and at the same time also offering inputs and suggestions.

“From time to time I have been placing these inputs before the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the concerned agencies,” Singh revealed, adding, “Union government is not only keeping a close watch on the recent developments in the state but is also constantly offering all kinds of possible cooperation and assistance to the state government.”

Heptulla meanwhile shared her observations and experiences about the recent developments in the state. “I have been personally interacting with different sections and groups, both from political as well as social spectrum, in a sincere bid to ensure peace and amity in the region,” she informed.

Heptulla also gave a brief resume of the discussions held by her with different members of the state government including the Chief Minister. She also shared the written chronological record of various meetings held by her and the deputations received by her during the last two to three months.

DoNER minister further assured the Governor that he would continue to keep in regular touch with her and seek her inputs. At the same time, he will also convey the Governor’s observations to all the concerned in the Union government.