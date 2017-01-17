DoNER Minister Discusses Tourism Promotion Plan for Shillong

Union MoS for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh discussed tourism promotion plans for Shillong and other surrounding areas of Northeast with a group of professionals led by Tura MP, Conrad K. Sangma in New Delhi on Monday.

The minister was given an audio-visual presentation of the roadmap conceived for placing Shillong as a tourist attraction on global platform and thereby also promoting the entire region through a similar strategy. The presentation highlighted the various options and itineraries with focus on a three day holiday capsule incorporating cultural activities, meditation centres, music workshops, experience of food cuisines and trekking options. Singh said that there is no second opinion about the fact that Shillong has not received the kind of tourism attention as it deserves, adding that the central government has done its best to fast-track and make up for the undone initiatives of the past.

Dr Jitendra Singh also disclosed that, with a view to make Shillong Airport fully functional with wider utility, the DoNER ministry has offered to fund the budget required for extension of the air-strip. At the same time, he said that the ministry of civil aviation has also been approached to extend the facility at the airport and increase the number of helicopter flights and added that some of the music groups from Meghalaya can also be made part of the tourism bonanza capsule. Singh also referred to the practice of ‘home-stay’ tourism which has caught up in a big way in Shillong and surrounding areas, and said, this is a practice which is worth emulating by other tourist destinations of the country as well.