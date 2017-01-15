DoNER Minister Praises Indigo Gesture to Fly Mortal Remains Free to Northeast

DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday lauded the Indigo airlines’ decision to fly “mortal remains” of people from the Northeast free of cost to their native places as part of “Aakhri Aahuti” initiative.

“A request to this effect had been made to all the Airlines operating in the region and I am glad that Indigo has been prompt to respond”, he said.

The Vice President of Indigo Airlines, Vikram Chona personally called on Dr Jitendra Singh here and formally handed over a letter from the President of Indigo, Aditya Ghosh addressed to Dr Jitendra Singh, stating that, as a part of “Aakhri Aahuti” initiative, the Indigo has decided to carry mortal human remains of the deceased people of North East States, free of charge, to such North East airports where Indigo has its operations. The letter further stated that from Delhi, Indigo is currently operating to Guwahati, Agartala, Dibrugarh, Dimapur and Imphal.

Vikram Chona also informed Dr Jitendra Singh that, as and when the Indigo starts operations to other destinations in North East, the same facility, free of cost, shall be provided on those routes as well. He also informed that the first such, free of cost, facility was provided to a native of Manipur living in Delhi who unfortunately passed away and his mortal remains were flown to Imphal. Shri Chona also acknowledged the cooperation received from Delhi Police in this initiative and from the Delhi Police Joint Commissioner and Nodal Officer for North East people in Delhi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh complimented and thanked Indigo Airlines on behalf of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and stated that people from North Eastern States residing in Delhi often faced a very unfortunate situation whenever there was a death in the family. Due to financial constraints, the relatives of the deceased were often unable to take the dead body to their native place in North East. As a result, he said, very often, the last rites of several such deceased persons had to be carried out in Delhi itself by compulsion, even though, the relatives and the family wished otherwise.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the gesture shown by Indigo, is not only a reflection of human concern, but is also an extension of the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model with the Government and private sectors jointly offering services to citizens at different levels and in different situations.