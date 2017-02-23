DoNER Ministry Mulls to Promote Entrepreneurship in NE

In a bid to encourage entrepreneurship in the Northeast region, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) in association with Department of Business Administration, Tezpur University and North Eastern Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi), has come up with an event titled—Business Idea Challenge 2017.

The annual industry-academia interface event Sampark, will see the DoNER’s involvement for the first time. The event will take place on March 3, 2017 and will be the 17th edition in the series.

Addressing a curtain raiser press conference at the University campus recently, Professor Subhrangshu Sekhar Sarkar, faculty coordinator, Sampark 2017 appreciated the efforts of DoNER Ministry, Government of India and said, “DoNER ministry is very serious about promoting entrepreneurship in Northeast region.”

He further added that the event is expected to create a platform towards awareness and will also initiate entrepreneurship development based on natural resources of this region.

It is to be mentioned here that Sampark 2017 will have different sessions for motivating the students. The contest is open to any student of Northeastern Region, having a business idea. The winners will not only receive prizes but also get a chance to present the ideas before the funding agencies for probable financing. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners will receive Rs.20,000, Rs.15,000 and Rs.10,000 respectively.

The contest is open till 26th February, 2017 and the details are available at Tezpur University website and at dare2compete.com.