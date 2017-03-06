Don’t Allow Politics to Impede Development’s Path: Arunachal Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor P. B. Acharya on Monday urged the state’s legislators not to allow politics to come in the path of development and progress.

“The nation has a lot of expectations from this government led by a young and modern Chief Minister. The youth of the state have huge expectations from the members of this House and from the government,” he said in his address at the beginning of the budget session.

“Politics must be fought on the electoral battleground, but must never be allowed to come in the path of development and progress.” Acharya also exhorted the legislators to play a constructive role in taking the state forward by shunning narrow and selfish motives following the mantra of “Arunachal Rising” and “Team Arunachal”.

Noting that the state has seen much economic development and progress during the course of the last three decades, he said much still remains to be done. Acharya also said that his government will focus on specific policy measures, which would stimulate exclusive economic growth and development and also lay the foundations of a knowledge-led society.

“The overall priority for the development of the state is on three ‘Es’, i.e. Education, Electricity and Employment,” he said, adding that special emphasis would also be on higher education with skill abilities, harnessing the state’s hydropower potential and empowerment of the youth and women through skill development and employment.

In spite of the fiscal challenges, Acharya said that the government has managed to maintain tight financial discipline this year and a healthy cash balance while even going ahead to implement the 7th Central Pay Commission’s recommendations.

Moreover, he said that Khandu government had assumed office against the backdrop of a difficult fiscal situation created by profligate spending and had inherited considerable liabilities, but added that the Central government was “generous” with resource transfers on the recommendations of the Fourteenth Finance Commission and buoyancy in tax collections.

“This has helped us address some of the difficulties faced by the state,” he said, adding that the government must take concrete measures to expand its own resource base and would gradually need to rationalise excise duty rates and monetise the land.

Archarya also announced that the Khandu government’s priority will include developing the state as the organic hub and fruit bowl of India, position it as a centre for wellness, spiritual and adventure tourism, create policies and institutions to encourage entrepreneurship, employment generation and skill development and reinvigorate stalled hydropower projects, which hold the biggest economic resource for the state.

