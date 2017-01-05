Thu, 05 Jan 2017

Don’t Mind Playing Mother If That’s a Lead Role: Parineeta

January 05
17:31 2017
Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who was last seen onscreen as a mother in TV show “Swaragini”, says she only would take up a mother’s role again if she is the lead of the show.

“After ‘Swaragini’, I have been called for many shows, but I haven’t taken up anything yet, firstly because I had plans to visit Kuwait, and secondly I didn’t want to end up playing just a mother to 20-year-old or more,” Parineeta, who hails from Assam, said in a statement.

“I don’t mind playing a mother again if she is the main lead in the show. So I have my fingers crossed. I am ready to wait for sometime good,” the 31-year-old added. “Swaragini”, which was aired on Colors, featured Helly Shah, Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar, Varun Kapoor and Namish Taneja in the lead.

Talking about her Kuwait trip, Parineeta said: “Kuwait was fun. Though I had gone there before, this time it was better, not only because we went for a longer time and saw many things, but the kind of unexpected love I got from people there.”

-IANS

Parineeta BorthakurSwaragini
