Draft Policy Proposes Rewards to Promote Sports in Meghalaya

In a bid to promote sports as a career option for youths in Meghalaya, a draft sports policy tabled by state Sports Minister Zenith Sangma in the assembly on Thursday sought rewarding Olympians with Rs five crore and their coaches Rs one crore.

The 64-page draft policy prepared by IIM-Shillong also sought setting up of a state sports academy for priority disciplines and sports schools at the district level. “A lifetime achievement award carrying cash prize of Rs five crore along with citations will be given to a maximum of one sportsperson every year for exceptional repeated performance at the Olympics.

“A lifetime achievement award with a cash prize of Rs one crore will be given to one coach in a year under whose coaching an athlete has produced exceptional performances at the Olympics,” it said. A cash prize of Rs 30 lakh is also proposed to be rewarded in a year to the coach under whom an athlete puts up exceptional performances at the ASIAD/Commonwealth/ world championship levels. The draft policy sought introducing sports cess as in the case of education in the budget to generate funds required for extending financial support to the sports persons and creation, maintenance and management of infrastructure.

It also highlighted the possibility of extending application of schemes like MGNREGA and provisions in CSR under Companies Act 2013 to create sports infrastructure at schools, village and community levels. The policy also sought identifying archery, boxing, taekwondo, judo and football as priority disciplines considering their popularity and medal winning capabilities.

Over and above this, the sports policy also sought funding of Rs 3.9 crore in 2017-18 financial year to at least 12 sports associations for the upkeep of infrastructure and procuring consumables. The amount would be reduced to Rs 1.9 crore in the next financial year. The draft policy will remain open for inputs till March 31 before it is finalized by the sports department, Sangma said.

