Driver Booked for Truck Accident in Meghalaya

February 27
21:15 2017
The driver of the truck, which overturned killing 17 people and injuring 62 others in an accident in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, has been booked for rash driving and negligence causing death, police said on Monday.

The driver identified as Aldening Syiem was also injured and admitted at the Nongstoin Civil Hospital, district Superintendent of Police P S Nongtynger said. He was booked for rash driving and negligence causing death and other sections of IPC, he said.

The truck carrying 78 people to a nearby village to attend a church service dashed against a concrete railing and overturned on Sunday. While 12 people died on the spot, five others succumbed to their injuries at hospital.

-PTI

