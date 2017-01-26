Thu, 26 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Drivers Refuse to Deliver Fuel to Manipur Oil Pumps

Drivers Refuse to Deliver Fuel to Manipur Oil Pumps
January 26
10:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

All oil pumps in Manipur remained dry on Thursday as drivers of oil tankers who brought fuel from Assam refused to deliver them to the retail outlets.

The refusal followed the drivers’ demands to take action against militants who fired at trucks and oil tankers along the NH 37 on Monday.

They denied police claims that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel escorting the trucks responded to the firing.

On Wednesday, the Manipur High Court directed the state government to escort at least 200 oil tankers from Assam to Imphal. While petrol pumps are closed, roadside vendors are selling fuel at Rs 150 a litre.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.