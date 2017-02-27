DU Student Gurmehar Kaur Approaches DCW Against Online Threats

A Delhi University student who got rape and death threats on social media after launching an online campaign against the ABVP on Monday approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Gurmehar Kaur met DCW chief Swati Maliwal and complained against the online threats she had been receiving ever since she stood up to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a DCW official said.

Daughter of an army officer killed in the Kargil war, the Lady Shri Ram College student posted pictures on her Facebook page saying: “I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me.” She hashtagged #StudentsAgainstABVP

Kaur launched the online campaign against the RSS student wing after the February 22 violence in Delhi University’s Ramjas College. She then received rape and death threats on social media by some who called her “anti-national”.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kaur said she was not afraid because she was fighting for “the right cause”. “Just because you are a student organisation which is in power does not mean you can threaten me. I don’t want to be scared of you.

“A student organisation’s job is to work for the welfare of the students, not to rule them or to scare them,” she said. “I am getting hundreds of threats. If I start lodging complaints against each of them, then even the police would ask me to stop,” she added.

And “those calling me anti-national don’t know nationalism,” Gurmehar Kaur told the media. “This is not about politics, this is not about political parties. This is about students, our campuses being safe from violent threats,” the Lady Shri Ram College student said.

“It doesn’t matter what organisation it (threat) comes from. Campuses are supposed to be safe from any kind of threat. No organisation can threaten women with rape. That cannot happen. “This movement is not for anybody. It is a students’ movement. It is for the students so that our campuses are safe.”

Kaur said she and other students would hold a protest march on Tuesday. “Because this is what will decide the future of our universities. We don’t want any hooliganism in this country.”

Along with threats, Kaur has also received the support of innumerable people — young and old — for her stand against the ABVP and violence on the campus.

