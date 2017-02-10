Education Department Not Serious About Detecting Fake Degrees: Himanta

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his department is not serious about detecting fake degrees of college teachers and is trying to protect some of the accused even as he assured to “personally look into the matter.”

Sarma made this revelation while replying to an issue of a college teacher getting job allegedly on the basis of a fake Ph.D degree, during the Zero Hour. The issue was raised by BJP MLA Ashwini Ray Sarkar.

“When I got the answers of this Zero Hour question from my department, I was not satisfied. There is a tendency to protect the culprits having jobs through fake degrees,” Sarma said in Assam Assembly.

“The education department should have taken initiatives to detect fake degrees while getting jobs in the colleges,” he said. “It seems our department is not serious and has not shown any activeness in this regard. I will personally look into the matter and check the things,” the minister said.

He further informed that the education department will contact UGC in future to verify the validities of such degrees as well as some doubtful universities offering Ph D.

-PTI