Education is Priority: Sikkim CM

March 09
12:33 2017
We concentrated on providing free education in the last decade, now we need to concentrate on providing quality, creative and sustainable education; this was mentioned by Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling.

The government has recently laid out its plan of action to educate, employ and empower the students of Sikkim. Talking to the students, teachers and officials at the ‘Chief Ministers’ Merit Scholarship’ program, Chamling announced a total revamp of primary education in Sikkim, two new universities, an engineering college, a law school, a college in North Sikkim, college fest grants and the Start-up Assistant Scheme.

Referring to the shortage of teachers and headmasters in West, South & North Sikkim; minister RB Subba said, “We will have a list of headmasters ready in 2-3 days so that every school of the reported 108 without headmasters will have them ready for this session.”

He also commented on how they are working with national NGO’s to provide subject teachers in the state as there just aren’t enough qualified people in the state to teach subjects like Science, etc. “Since we need to work along the centre guidelines, I would like to request all adhoc teachers to follow the procedures to become regular teachers and go through the necessary exams and courses to qualify for regularization,” added Chamling as he called for doing away with the adhoc recruitment system.

He informed that the state is already spending the highest budget percentage (20%) towards education in the entire country and how the infrastructure is in place now, “We have given the people of Sikkim free education, the teachers the highest salaries in the country but now we need to go a step further.”

“The teachers from West Sikkim will get jobs in West Sikkim, the ones from North will get jobs in North Sikkim and the ones from South will get jobs in South. This is my promise,” assured CM, adding, “We are also starting a start-up revolution to counter job loss and dependence on government jobs in the state.”

“I want Sikkim to be far ahead of even Bangalore in this field,” he stressed. The CM concluded with announcing that Gangtok Bazaar will have the first underground city and that citizens will be able to walk in MG Marg or below MG Marg just like in London.

