Tue, 07 Feb 2017

Efforts on to Make Tripura a Green State

February 07
17:15 2017
Efforts are on to run more vehicles on compressed natural gas (CNG) and supply piped natural gas (PNG) to households to turn Tripura into a green state, an official said on Tuesday.

“Tripura Natural Gas Co Ltd (TNGCL) has taken ambitious steps to provide CNG in more vehicles and PNG to all households in Agartala and other district towns,” TNGCL Chairman Jitendra Chaudhury told IANS. This would make Agartala the first green capital city of the northeast, he said.

TNGCL, a joint venture company of state-owned Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) and the Assam and Tripura governments, was set up in June 1990 to supply CNG and PNG to make the environment clean and cut fuel costs. PNG was supplied to over 29,000 households, besides many industrial units, hospitals, schools and colleges and crematoria, in and around here, said Chaudhury, also a Lok Sabha member.

“PNG was also being provided to around 360 commercial establishments and 50 industrial units in and around the city,” he added. He said currently TNGCL provides CNG to over 10,000 vehicles, including over 5,000 auto-rickshaws, through its five CNG stations.

“The company has chalked out plans to provide PNG to the people of Udaipur having over 7,000 households comprising over 38,000 population,” he said. TNGCL transports, sells and distributes natural gas through an underground pipeline network.

The government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), which found huge natural gas in different parts of Tripura, was providing gas to the TNGCL.

-IANS

