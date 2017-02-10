Eiffel Tower to Get Bulletproof Glass Walls

Paris’s iconic monument, the Eiffel Tower, will undergo a massive facelift to tighten security by next autumn as plans have been revealed for bullet-proof glass wall to be built around the base of the tower to provide extra protection against terrorist attacks.

Heightened security measures were put in place as early as 2012 during the European football championships. Temporary fences were installed last June, but these rather unattractive barriers will now become permanent with the placement of a 2.5 meter-high bulletproof glass wall, according to French daily Le Parisien.

According to reports, the security measures are part of a wider €300 million renovation plan to modernize the site over the next 15 years. The plan also involves a complete reorganisation of foot traffic around the tower, a series of maintenance works, and an improved visiting experience including a reduction in time spent in queues.

The city council approved the project on January 31, just before the French capital launched its bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics and the World Expo in 2025. France has been on high terror alert for the past two years after deadly attacks in Nice and Paris.

There are fears that the capital’s top tourist sites may be targeted. Last September there was a failed bomb attack on Notre Dame Cathedral by female jihadists. A week ago an Egyptian man was shot and critically wounded by soldiers when he allegedly attacked them with two machetes as he shouted “Allahu Akhbar” in the Louvre museum complex.

-ANI