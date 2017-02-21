Eight Die in Pakistan Suicide Attack

Three suicide bombers who targeted a court in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were killed on Tuesday, the ghastly attack also leaving five others dead, authorities said.

At least three attackers attempted to enter the Sessions Court at Charsadda district through the main gate when the complex was crowded, media reports said. The terrorists suddenly opened fire and threw grenades, prompting police and security forces to fire back, the Dawn said after speaking to officers and witnesses.

One of the bombers was killed in the firing at the gate and a second died as he entered the court. The third bomber was killed when he detonated his explosives, police told the Dawn. Police officer Fayaz Khan was quoted as saying that five civilians were also killed in the terror attack, for which the outlawed Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility.

Some reports said a lawyer was among the dead and that up to 17 persons were injured. Urdu TV channel Abb Takk said the injured included five policemen, Xinhua news agency reported. Up to 10 ambulances were rushed to Charsadda from Peshawar, where the Lady Reading Hospital was put on high alert.

The attack come even though security had been heightened across the province and the rest of Pakistan after a wave of terror attacks that left over 100 people dead in the past 10 days. Charsadda is located nearly 40 minutes away Peshawar.

Earlier, gunfire was heard after one of the blasts near the gate of the court located at Tangi Bazaar. The Dawn quoted witnesses as saying that the remains of the bombers were lying along with their explosives and ammunition.

On February 16, a suicide attack on the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sindh killed 88 persons and injured more than 200. The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, with ties to the Islamic State, had also claimed responsibility for the carnage.

