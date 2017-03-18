Elected Representatives of NPF Have No Dreams and Vision: NPCC

Nagaland Congress president K Therie on Friday alleged that the elected representatives of the ruling Naga People s Front (NPF) government have “no dreams and vision” for the people of the state.

“We have programmed robots in the government, who are functioning without any vision and dream for the welfare and uplift of the Naga people in the State,” Therie said. He was speaking during the introductory programme of the newly appointed 17 office bearers of Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress at Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

Nagas of Nagaland are suffering by electing “robots to suppress and dictate” for the last 15 years, Therie said while alleging that the NPF has become a ‘comfort party’ of the BJP and are facilitating and supporting BJP ideologies and principles in a Christian state like Nagaland.

He alleged that if the NPF is allowed to continue to run the government, the special rights of the Naga people guaranteed under Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India “will be taken away as the BJP government in the Centre”. Nagaland and North East cannot allow our identity to be submerged with the ideologies of BJP, which is trying to rule the country by dividing the people on religious lines, he alleged.

He claimed the Congress is the only national political party in the state, which is regional in content and national in outlook while its principles and ideologies is to protect the democratic and social rights of the people, and also promoting secularism.

“Unless we change the government, Naga people will continue to suffer,” he said. On the recent results of Assembly polls in five states, the state Congress president expressed apprehensions that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were “tempered”.

-PTI