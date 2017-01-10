Tue, 10 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Eleven Traders Abducted in Meghalaya

Eleven Traders Abducted in Meghalaya
January 10
15:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Suspected militants on Tuesday abducted eleven traders, but eight of them managed to escape their clutches, near Gasuapara in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The traders, most of whom were from Assam and travelling to conduct business near the village of Gasuapara, were waylaid at about 6.30 AM, a police official said. Eight traders managed to escape from the captors, he said.

The three traders who were taken at gun point by unknown militants, are all from Dalu in West Garo Hills district and have been identified as Tamal Dey (38) of Killapara, Dulan Mahanta (36) also of Killapara and Durgapada Dutta (35) of Chaipani.

“We rushed a team to the spot and were still awaiting details. Poor connectivity is causing problems. We can have a better idea of the people behind the kidnapping once we are able to confirm the details from the area,” Superintendent of police, South Garo Hills Anand Mishra said.

Incidentally, its was the local MLA who informed the police that some traders might have been kidnapped after some vehicles were waylaid by armed men. Eleven traders of Assam were kidnapped by militants from near the same spot about three months ago.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.