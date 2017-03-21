Encourage People to Open Their Venture: Anjaw DC

M Riba, deputy commissioner of Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh has asked all line departments to motivate people and change their mindset by providing technical and motivational support to start their own enterprise.

She said this while addressing a Scientific Advisory Committee meeting held at Hayuliang on Wednesday last, which was attended by ADC In-charge, CO Chaglagam, DVO, HDO, DFDO and Branch Manager SBI Hayuliang.

“For delivering benefits to all the sections of the society KVK and line departments should select villages like Paya, Glatonglat and Chingwinty as model villages for showcasing latest technology in farming.

She also called on the KVK and Horticulture Department to promote floriculture on commercial basis and develop the district as the export hub of cut-flower in the years to come.

Anjaw KVK Senior Scientist and Head, Dr Manish Kanwat in his address informed, “KVK Anjaw has established the cybernetic cell for the welfare of farming community.” Kanwat further briefed about the importance of horticulture-based farming system for sustainable livelihood.

“For growing and supplying quality free planting material to farmers, it is essential to establish good nursery,” he opined.