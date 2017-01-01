End of Demonetisation, Start of DeModitisation: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deviating from the actual agenda of black money and asserted Indians will resolve to “deModitise” the nation.

“End of Demonetization & Start of DeModitization. The year 2017 will mark the year of Demoditization. This will be the New Year Resolution of all 125 crore people of this great country,” Banerjee tweeted after the PM’s address to the nation on Saturday evening in which he announced a slew of schemes to herald a prosperous 2017 for the urban and rural poor, farmers, small businessmen, senior citizens and pregnant women.

In a series of tweets, the Trinamool Congress supremo demanded the figures on recovery of black money.

“PM deviated from actual agenda of black money & #DeMonetisation PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made pre- Budget speech. So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM. Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise,” the Bengal chief minister said.

She said: “PM who runs nation in the name of Suddhikaran just underwent Buddhiharan. Promises broken. Promises derailed. People are not beggars. He has snatched common man’s financial rights.”

“Financial Emergency continues in the name of black money cleanup. Money not available in banks. Still no concrete solutions to problems. In the name of addressing the nation, Modi Babu is serving his selfish personal agenda,” she said.

A vociferous critic of the PM’s demonetisation move. Mamata termed the PM’s address as “budget address”.

Banerjee added, “Heartless,baseless speech. Forgot to even pay respects to 112+ citizens who died in queues. Saying Nation Address and doing political vendetta.”

IANS