ENPO Highlights Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing Issue with Centre

A team of Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) on Wednesday approached the officials of external affairs, home and defence ministries, Government of India and appraised on the problems to be faced by Naga people living on both sides of the countries due to the ongoing construction of international border fencing along Indo-Myanmar border at Pangsha village.

In a joint press statement, chairman of Pangsha village council and a representative of Khiamniungan Tribal Councl (KTC) said that the team met the central officials and highlighted the activities of the Myanmar authority- to erect fencing between International Border Pillars no 145 -146 within Pangsha Village jurisdiction under Noklak sub-division of Tuensang district.

The delegation stated that once fencing was constructed around 3500 acres of prime cultivating/farming land and large tracks of forested areas belonging to Pangsha village would be cut off. The team also highlighted on the perceived apprehension raised by the other Eastern Nagas.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Ministry, which opposed random fencing and in honouring the sentiments of the locals to maintain peace and tranquillity informed the official position and opinions of the Government of India, the statement stated. The visiting team was also informed on the proposal by the central officials for a joint spot verification however the Myanmar authorities had unilaterally gone ahead.

As the demarcation and pillars have never been formally accepted by the land owners on both sides of the border, ENPO hoped for an amicable solution at the earliest by taking into confidence the landowners (trilateral). In the light of the above, ENPO demanded that the ongoing work be stopped immediately till further deliberations with both the PMOs at the earliest along with the landowners.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the ongoing construction of Indo-Myanmar international border fencing at Pangsha by both the governments of India and Myanmar, the ACAUT Nagaland on Wednesday asked the state government to spell out the steps taken by it to safeguard the Nagas living in the border areas. According to ACAUT media cell, the arbitrary border fencing was against the will of the Naga people, to divide the villages and families, who have been living together since time immemorial.

In this regard, the anti-corruption body questioned the state government whether border fencing has been carried with its knowledge and consent? ACAUT also questioned chief minister whether his recent trip to Myanmar was about border fencing?

If not, ACAUT demanded that the government should take up the issue with the Central government at the highest level. Further, ACAUT also demanded state government to come out with an official statement if it was serious on the issue.

Meanwhile, ACAUT extended support on the stand of the Khiamnungan people in particular and the Naga people in general and demanded that fencing work at Pangsha should be stopped immediately.

