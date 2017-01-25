ENWO Appeals Naga Organisations to Allow 33% Women Reservation in ULB Polls

Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation (ENWO) has requested various organisations of Nagaland opposing the urban local bodies (ULB) elections to reconsider their stand and allow elections to take place peacefully.

In a press release, ENWO president, Birila Tokiu, and vice president, Pejem Konyak, also appealed to all Naga brothers opposing women’s reservation to change their attitude towards women and start respecting their mothers through whom they came.”

Expressing shock that unchristian methods like banishment and excommunication of the candidates was taking place in a Christian society like the Nagas, ENWO said, “If Naga men truly respect their women then they must support women reservation in ULB.”

The organisation argued that reservation of seats was right instrument to empower women in the state as the power of decision making and leadership in society played a vital role to empower a voice that was being constantly suppressed.

Further, ENWO maintained that reservation for women would also encourage and instil confidence in women, adding that unless reservation was granted, they would hesitate to come forward. ENWO termed as unfortunate that in a 60-member assembly, not a single member was a woman, and yet we still claim that men and women are treated equally in Nagaland.

“Women participation in the municipality level local self government would enable better understanding of women’s problems and facilitating their uplift,” ENWO mentioned, adding, “Women participation and contribution would be helpful in handling matters like hygiene, sanitation, health, waste management and other civic issues that were primary role of municipal authorities.”

ENWO also informed that equal participation of every section of the society in the administrative process, especially at local level, such as a municipality, was essential to a progressive society. Pointing out that it becomes close to impossible for any woman to contest against a man in a society where the concept of patriarchy has been deeply rooted, the ENWO said the concept of reservation was therefore important for truly empowering women in the state.

Meanwhile, ENWO has thanked and appreciated ENPO, ENLU, ENGOA, ENSF and all the tribal leaders for standing in support of the women’s reservation.