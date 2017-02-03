Eros Backs Assamese Film, Parineeta Excited

Eros International, a global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, has ventured into Assamese cinema with the upcoming movie “The Underworld”. And actress Parineeta Borthakur is “really happy” to be a part of it.

Parineeta told IANS: “This is the first time in the history of Assamese cinema that an international banner is going to present an Assamese movie. I am really happy to see such a big step in Assamese cinema.”

Some of the biggest Eros International’s movies include Salman Khan-starrer “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”.

“I hope people love this film (‘The Underworld’) even more. Our first schedule got over on Thursday and the second schedule will start from mid of February.”

The film also stars Assam’s musical icon Zubeen Garg, Biju Phukan, Nipon Goswami and Utpal Das. Directed by Rajesh Jashpal, the film’s music has been composed by Zubeen.

-IANS