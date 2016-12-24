Essence of Assam Remains Unappreciated in India: Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra says Assam has remained largely unknown in India and she hopes to fill this gap in knowledge over a period of time. Out of the country, few know much about the state. Priyanka expressed this sentiment on Saturday after she was declared the Brand Ambassador of Assam Tourism.

“I feel there is so much true essence of this state that we in India don’t appreciate, and abroad we don’t even know,” Priyanka said, adding: “I wish I’ll be able to introduce to the world the beauty, grace and culture of Assam.”

The announcement was made at the Assam Travel Conclave 2016 by the Minister of Tourism, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. “I have had many discussions with the team here and when I looked at what Assam had to offer to tourists, not just in India but across the world, I was honoured to come on board as the Brand Ambassador,” she said.

“I am looking forward to Discovering Assam and am excited to take it to the world,” she added. She said her experience with the state has been quite enriching. Taking a break from her international ventures, the Bollywood star was in Guwahati at the Travel Conclave.

Priyanka said that every state and every country has its own issues, which, however, did not mean that the doors to the world be shut down. “The government is aware about safety issues and everything that people need to be concerned about, which is why such a big initiative is being taken for tourism to promote the state. So, I think it is important to focus in the right thing — which is opening up our doors and saying ‘Welcome to Awesome Assam’,” Priyanka said while addressing reporters in Guwahati.

In addition to attending the Assam Travel Conclave, Priyanka also visited the famed Kamakhya Temple, interacted with the Assamese people, enjoyed the traditional cuisine and draped herself in the traditional “Mekhla Chador”.

-IANS