Eveready Assam Plant Begins Commercial Production

February 25
2017
The dry cell battery maker Eveready Industries on Friday said commercial production has started in its new plant in Assam.

The Goalpara, Assam plant will have a capacity of 500 million pieces of batteries and nine million LED flashlights. Entire north east including Assam offers tax break and fiscal incentive under northeast investment policy for 10 years.

Earlier, the company had said investment in the plant was around Rs 100 crore and March was the target date for commercial production. The company has an existing capacity of over 1.3 billion pieces across manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Chennai, Haridwar, Maddur (near Bengaluru), Noida and Lucknow.

Batteries account for around 60 percent of the company’s turnover; while flashlights account for 15 percent. Lighting (including LED light sales) and electrical and packet tea sales account for 21 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

-PTI

Eveready Assam Plant
