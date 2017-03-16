Ex Assam CM Confesses Horse-Trading in 2009 RS Polls

While targeting BJP for forming governments in Manipur and Goa, despite being the second largest party in the assembly polls, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi has admitted that the horse trading took place in the 2009 Rajya Sabha elections from Assam.

Replying to the questions fielded by reporters, Gogoi said, “Then state ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rockybul Hussain were involved in the horse trading for getting Congress-backed members elected to the Upper House.”

“Yes, it happened. But they (read BJP) talk about Bhagavat Gita and corruption-free India. Whatever happened had happened openly in our time. Those who now talk much about upholding high moral principles indulge in such corrupt practices too,” Gogoi claimed.

He further disclosed that by any means whatsoever, Congress brought people (read MLAs) aboard. “I am into politics, and such things have to be done in politics. But it’s not a good thing to do.”

When asked whether Himanta Biswa Sarma could have carried out horse trading without the knowledge of the chief minister, Gogoi replied: “Of course, I was in the know. Not just Himanta, Rockybul (Hussain) too was involved.”

He also clarified that the saffron party has formed governments in both Manipur and Goa with the help of black money, “Political corruption is very dangerous for the country. Despite being the second largest party in both Manipur and Goa, how could the BJP form governments in these two states? This is not possible without the knowledge of the party’s Central leadership!”

“The main thing is that they are hungry for power,” alleged Gogoi.