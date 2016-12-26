Ex-IAF Chief SP Tyagi Granted Bail in VVIP Chopper Scam Case

Ex-IAF chief S P Tyagi, arrested on December 9 in AgustaWestland chopper scam case, was on Monday granted bail by a special court in New Delhi.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Tyagi on a personal bond of Rs two lakh and one surety of like amount. The court, however, imposed certain conditions on the accused and asked him not to try to influence the witnesses and hamper the probe.

The bail applications of other two accused – Tyagis cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan – are pending before the court which said it will decide both the pleas on January 4. During the hearing of the bail plea, S P Tyagis advocate Maneka Guruswamy had said that her client “could not be deprived of freedom if the investigation is taking time to complete”.

She had claimed before the court that in the last four years since the FIR was registered, the CBI has never been able to confront Tyagi with any incriminating evidence till date. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, had opposed the bail pleas of the accused, saying if set free, they might influence witnesses and hamper the “multi-layered probe by various agencies in more than one jurisdictions involving several countries”.

“We have evidence where the meetings unofficially took place for the purpose of crime. At this stage, please do not entertain their bail pleas. Let the probe be completed,” he said, seeking dismissal of the bail pleas of all the three accused and adding that the matter has “tarnished countrys name”.

On the courts query whether the CBI had any material regarding S P Tyagi receiving money, the agency told the court that the former IAF chief had purchased several properties for which the sources of income were not disclosed by him and alleged that he had abused his official position.

