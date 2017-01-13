Ex-Nagaland Minister Tokheho Sema Passes Away

Ex-Interim Body Member, former Nagaland Minister and Padma Shri Tokheho Sema passed away on Thursday in Guwahati. He was 84 and one of the few surviving members of the Interim Body during 1962-63, which oversaw the formation of Nagaland State in 1963.

Tokheho was conferred the coveted Padma Award – Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India, for his contributions to public affairs on the occasion of the 67th Republic Day, 2016. Born in Sukhalu Village on November 19, 1932, Tokheho got his education from Government High School, Kohima and St. Edmunds’ School Shillong.

Elected as a Sumi representative to the Naga Peoples’ Convention in 1959, he later became an Interim Body Member (IBM) during 1962-63. Tokheho later joined active politics and was first elected as a Member of Nagaland Legislative Assembly in the 1969 General Election from Zunheboto Constituency. He got re-elected from the same Constituency in 1974 as an erstwhile United Democratic Front Candidate and was appointed Minister of Supply and PWD. In 1989, he was again elected as a Nagaland People’s Council (NPC) candidate.

The former Minister last contested the State Assembly Elections in 1993 as an Indian National Congress candidate, and later become the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the assembly. Apart from active politics, he was a prominent social worker till his last days and among others served as member of the Governing Body, Zunheboto College; Executive Member, SBAK Association; and Chairman GBs Association, Zunheboto.

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang, Nagaland MP Neiphiu Rio, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and Governor of Odisha SC Jamir lead the State in expressing deep shock and grief over the death of Tokheho Sema, describing it as an “immense loss to the state.

The funeral service of Tokheho will be held in Toluvi Village (Samaguri), Dimapur at at 8:00am on January 13, from where his mortal remain will be taken to his native village Sukhalu. A farewell program will also be held during a brief stopover in Kohima at Mt. Olive College, Kohima, 11:30 AM. The last funeral rites will be held in Sukhalu village at 10:00AM on January 14.

