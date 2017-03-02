Ex Tripura TMC Chief Quits Party

Former chief of Tripura TMC Surajit Datta has resigned from the party, fuelling speculations that he may join either the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress.

“I have resigned from the TMC (Trinamool Congress) and now holding meetings with my supporters to decide the future course of action,” Datta told reporters on Thursday.

A former minister and former President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, Datta joined the TMC in September 2013 along with many leaders and thousands of followers.

“I am yet to decide about my future course of action. I have sent my separate resignation letters to TMC president and general secretary (GS) last night,” said Datta, a five-time Congress member of the state assembly.

Refusing to comment on Datta’s resignation, Tripura state TMC’s President Ashish Saha said, “With those who would remain in the party, the TMC would fight tooth and nail against the ruling Left Front government in next year’s crucial assembly elections.”

Meanwhile, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting in Kolkata on Wednesday with the senior party leaders of Tripura.

Saha, who with other top leaders of the TMC attended the Kolkata meeting, stated, “Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would come to Tripura in the second week of May to launch crusade against the ruling Left Front to oust them in the 2018 assembly elections.”

He further informed TMC vice-president Mukul Roy would visit Tripura on March 18 to finalise Banerjee’s tour in the Left-ruled state.

“Didi assured us in the meeting (held at her Kalighat residence) that she and other party leaders in West Bengal would do everything to dislodge the Left parties from power in Tripura in the next year’s assembly polls,” Saha mentioned.