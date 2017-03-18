Sat, 18 Mar 2017

Fake Currency Worth Rs 4.4 Lakh Seized in Assam

March 18
12:58 2017
Fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 4.4 lakh were recovered by BSF personnel from a village along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district of Assam, BSF said in a statement on Friday.

Altogether 220 notes, all in the denomination of Rs 2,000, were seized from Khusnimara village in an operation on Thursday.

The consignment was coming from Bangladesh and was meant for someone in Dhubri, the statement said adding that the courier managed to escape leaving behind the fake notes. The seized currencies have been handed over to police.

-PTI

