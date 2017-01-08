Filing of Nominations Extended by a Day in Nagaland

Filing of nominations for the 32 urban local bodies (ULBs), including 3 Municipal and 29 Town Councils spread over 11 districts of Nagaland came to an end on Saturday, but the State Election Commission (SEC) extended the deadline by another day for six of those municipality and town councils where no nomination papers were filed on Saturday, in the wake of a shut-down call by an organisation in those areas till 3 pm.

Nominations in few municipal and town councils could not be filed, due to the boycott of the elections through obstructions, bandhs and other forms of threat and intimidation,” the SEC said in a notification. To give another opportunity to the candidates who are willing to file their nominations in the respective areas where ‘bandhs’ took place, the Commission examined the matter and based on the inputs received from the Returning Officers and District Administration, finds merit in the request, the notification issued by State Election Commissioner, Sentiyanger Imchen said.

Therefore, in partial modification of the election programme notified earlier on December 21 last, the SEC extended the period of filing of nominations for the Municipal and Town Council upto 3PM on January 9, excluding the general public holiday tomorrow (Sunday) while other schedules of election will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, briefing reporters on the extension, Imchen however asserted that the extension is applicable to those Municipal and Town Councils where no nominations have been received within the stipulated time, upto 3PM on Saturday. He also asserted that further extension will not be entertained even if there is no nominations in the already nil councils.

The councils which have reported no nominations till Saturday are Kohima Municipal Council, Mokokchung Municipal Council, Kiphire Town Council, Tuensang Town Council, Mon Town Council and Changtongya Town Council.Further, Imchen informed that Returning Officer s of Mokokchung Municipal Council and Chumukedima Town Council on Friday requested for change of venue for filing of nomination while Kohima Municipal Council, Changtongya and Medziphema have also applied for the same citing the situation in the present allocated venue.

The Election Commission Official informed that a total of 452 candidates filed their nominations in different councils throughout the state till Saturday evening.

-PTI