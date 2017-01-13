Film Federation of Arunachal Seeks Preference for Local Filmmakers

Demanding maximum preference to the local youths while producing films/documentaries/travelogues/serials for DD-Arunprabha, Doordarshan’s second channel for the north-east, the Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA) led by its president Chopa Cheda on Wednesday last submitted a memorandum to the Doordarshan director general.

Stating that subjects related to the state are sensitive and if there is any error or mistake in any production made by outside producers, it would create repercussion among the peace loving people of state, the FFA demanded that any subject matter related to Arunachal Pradesh should be produced and directed by Arunachalee film makers only.

Arunachal being a nil industry state, there is very minimum scope of employment opportunities for the youths to earn their livelihood. Though, many youths of the state of late have embarked upon film/documentary making, however, due to lack of proper platform, they are unable to bring out their hidden talents, the federation wrote in its letter.

The FFA also sought that slots reserved for Arunachal Pradesh in DD-Arunprabha, should be provided to Arunachalee film makers only and moreover, if any proposal of Arunachal filmmakers is rejected, a chance of rectification should be given to them without being deprived.

Also calling upon DDK Itanagar to constitute a screening committee for DD-Arunprabha where two members should be from the Film Federation of Arunachal, the federation also added that preference should be given to local films from Arunachal to be telecasted every Saturday under DD-Arunprabha.

Putting forward its demands, the FFA at the same time also welcomed the gesture on the part of DDK which it hoped would enable the indigenous tribal youths of the state to expose their talents to the outside world in the entertainment sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Prasar Bharati, (Broadcasting Cooperation of India) which recently announced to launch DD Arun Prabha, Doordarshan’s second channel for the north-east is making special efforts in North East Region (NER) to promote and nurture talent, provide a platform to deserving producers/artists from NER as well as from outside to encourage production of better programmes for Doordarshan viewers.

DD-Arunprabha will be a 24×7 satellite channel of Doordarshan, originating from DDK, Itanagar. Programmes on DD-Arunprabha would show richness, variety and diversity of local culture. The channel would seamlessly integrate NER with the entire country. The channel’s USP will be to attract young people of NER with contemporary entertainment shows embedded with informative content.

-The Dawnlit Post