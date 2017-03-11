Sat, 11 Mar 2017

FIR Against Ruling Congress MLA in Meghalaya

FIR Against Ruling Congress MLA in Meghalaya
March 11
12:57 2017
A case has been registered against an MLA of the ruling Congress in Meghalaya after he allegedly held captive a government doctor at gun point in East Garo Hills district, a senior police official said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against Sengnam N Marak, Rongjeng Mla and also Parliamentary Secretary, after an FIR was registered against him by the doctor at Williamnagar police station on Friday, the official said. The matter is under investigation and no arrest has been made so far, he said.

The government doctor, Dr S M Bujabaruah, stated in the FIR that the Parliamentary Secretary in charge of Health and Family Welfare and his friend came to Rongjeng PWD Inspection Bungalow in East Garo Hills around midnight on March 5 where the doctor was held at gun point till 3.30 am.

According to the doctor, the two were in an inebriated condition. The police official could not give any immediate reason behind the incident. The Parliamentary Secretary was booked under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the official said.

Attempts to contact the MLA failed as he could not be reached on his personal phone.

-PTI

