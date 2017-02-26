First Ever Cashless Cancer Hospital Comes up in Guwahati

Union health minister JP Nadda recently inaugurated the first-ever cashless cancer hospital at the Guwahati Medical College in the presence of Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Health standards in the region have come down over the years, and in this regard, the Centre has initiated the establishment of various medical colleges in Assam. Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the cancer hospital, chief minister Sonowal said, “The initiative undertaken by the Union health minister and the cooperation from the centre is in itself great news for the people of Assam and I believed in near future with the cooperation from the centre we will be successful in fulfilling the future programmes of health sector.”

Nadda said: “I believe that with the inauguration of the cancer institute it will provide a great relief to the cancer patients of the northeast region and they will be able to avail the best treatment from the hospital.” Himanta Sharma said the cancer hospital is one of the modern hospitals as PAT city machine has already been installed and PAT MRI machine will be sanctioned soon and radiation facilities will also be available.

“From April 1, we are going to declare the hospital as cashless hospital as under the insurance scheme free treatment will be provided to the patient and later through our insurance the expenses will be reimbursed.” With the financial assistance from the Centre, the Assam government has initiated the establishment of four medical colleges in Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Barpeta, which not only will provide medical facilities to the people of Assam but would be a great help for the people of northeast as well.

The Centre has also announced a decision to establish a super speciality block in the existing medical colleges and Rs.150 crore would be provided to GMC and Assam Medical College (AMC), Dibrugarh for the purpose.

