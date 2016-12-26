First Lexus RX450h Delivered in India

The primary unit of Lexus India’s RX450h appears to have been conveyed from a Toyota showroom in Cochin, Kerala. As indicated by sources, Nippon Toyota dealership in Kalamassery played host to the official conveyance as the extravagance Japanese brand’s entrance into the Indian market is normal right on time one year from now.

With appointments taken from November, three models anticipated that would be up for dispatch are the RX450h SUV, ES300h vehicle and the leader LX full-sized SUV in light of Land Cruiser – taking their particular positions in the ever aggressive extravagance space.

The on-street costs are accepted to be in the district around Rs.80 lakh. The hybrid SUV is likely to be powered by a 3-5-litre V6 petrol engine that is connected with an electric motor. The combined power output is at 308 horsepower and 361Nm of peak torque as both axles are driven by an eight-speed Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT).

It is claimed to do 0-100 kmph in around 7.9 seconds and will go up against the likes of Mercedes GLE, Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne – all of them doesn’t offer hybrid variant in India yet. In any case, Volvo has as of late propelled the T8 plug-in hybrid version of the XC90 making the opposition truly fascinating.

With expanded extents contrasted with its forerunner, the five seater extravagance SUV measures 4,890 mm long, 1,895 mm in width and 1,690 mm in tallness and has a wheelbase of 2,790 mm and adequate 195 mm ground clearance.

The exterior features include the new spindle grille, standard 18-inch wheels or optional 20-inches, automatic headlamps and a busy lower portion.

The interior is likely to come equipped with eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with an integrated rear camera display, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, T-shaped dashboard comprising aluminum and wood inserts, heated wood-and-leather trimmed steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, an electronic park brake and so on.