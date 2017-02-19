Fishes Death on River Due to Uranium Exploration in Meghalaya: KSU

The powerful Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) has demanded the Meghalaya government to direct the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, under the Department of Atomic Energy to fill up all the pits, which were left uncovered after exploratory drilling of uranium in West Khasi Hills.

The demand came after mass death of fish in river Ranikor in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills, even as the water body has started changing its colour from blue to green since December last year. “We highly suspect that the sudden death of fishes and now the abnormal change in the colour of the river is due to uranium drilling,” Ranikor KSU circle president Marconi Thongni said.

“There are hundreds of pits that were abandoned by the AMD after carrying out of uranium drilling activity in the thick forest at Porkut area in West Khasi Hills,” he said. He said the district authorities have also directed the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) to investigate the matter and death of fish in 2010.

“We demand that the state government should immediately order AMD to cover the holes drilled in several places at Porkut forest areas so that it does not affect aquatic life,” Mr Thongni said.

