Flood Affects Over 2.82 Lakh Farmland in Assam

February 01
18:04 2017
Over 2.82 lakh hectares of farm land in Assam have been affected by flood in the current financial year. Out of which around 4,000 hectares have been permanently damaged across the state.

Replying to a query by AGP MLA Prodip Hazarika during the question hour in Assam Assembly, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said, “A total of around 2, 82,127,40 hectares of land have been affected by flood in 2016-17.”

“During the year, 3,916.43 hectares of land have become useless for farming again due to deposit of sand,” Bora stated at the house in the ongoing budget, adding, “Besides, 130 hectares of land have been washed away by rivers due to erosion.”

When asked about damage by wild animals, the Minister informed that 18,641.50 hectares of crops have been wasted in the last three years by wild elephants, monkeys and wild buffaloes across the state.

Hazarika drew attention of the government about monkey menace, especially in Upper Assam, and sought steps to control it. “We cannot kill the monkeys directly as it is prohibited. About controlling their population, I have to talk to experts in the Forest Department. We will look into the problem seriously.”

Notably, Assam has a total cultivable land of 31,28,326 hectares as per available data of 2012-13.

