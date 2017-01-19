Flower Power

December Edition, Special Story, NET Bureau, Sayantani Deb

Located on the banks of the river Brahmaputra, 30 km away from Guwahati, villages around the sleepy satellite town of Hajo is bringing in a revolution in the floriculture industry of the state. As a major pilgrimage centre and with a heavy demand of fresh flowers, the strategic location of Hajo has enabled local farmers to take up flower cultivation which has paid rich dividends. Northeast Today goes to the areas near Hajo to witness firsthand the revolution.

Rajiv Malakar and his friend Shibu Malakar always sacrifices their early morning sleep and travels 25 km from Kismat Kadamtali and Kismat Bongshar (their native village in Hajo) to deliver fresh indigenous flowers. Rajiv delivers flowers in various markets of Guwahati especially at Kamakhya temple while his friend Shibu goes for home delivery. Every morning the duo starts from their village at around 5am in a bicycle. While Shibu rides the cycle and Rajiv sits himself in the carrier, they reach Guwahati at around 6 or 6.30am, on the way Shibu drops Rajiv near Kamakhya Temple and starts his duties.

Shibu’s bicycle stops at the doorsteps of over 200 customers every day who purchase his flowers for offering their morning prayers. Rajiv after delivering flowers in Kamakhya temple directly goes to Fancy Bazaar, Shukreswar temple, Ganesh temple and other places for delivery. In the afternoon, Shibu after finishing his work picks up Rajiv from Fancy Bazaar and again goes back to their village.

However, this is not only the regular duty of Rajib and Shibu as they are among thousands of youths who regularly brings flowers from Hajo, the emerging floriculture hub of Assam and delivers in Guwahati and its surrounding areas.

Hajo, an ancient pilgrimage centre for three religions: Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam, lies on the banks of the Brahmaputra river. The place is dotted with a number of ancient temples as well as other sacred artifacts.

“For me flowers do not just mean things to add beauty and freshness to celebrations, rather it is also a mean of livelihood,” said Rajiv, adding, “Every morning I try to reach Kamakhya temple by 6am before the puja so that my flowers can be offered to the deity.

If this happens then I get positive vibes and energy to carry on my regular routine smoothly.”

According to belief Maa Kamakhya does not accept flower if it is not offered by a Malakar.

“I mostly deliver marigold garlands, each garland costs Rs 20. Every day I deliver around 1000 garlands-approximate 500 in Kamakhya temple, 300 in fancy bazaar and other 200 in various local markets.”

Like Rajiv, Shibu also tries to deliver flowers as early as possible, “I try my best to deliver the small poly packs of fresh flowers in every household early in the morning. It takes around 3-4 hours to cover all customers.” Shibu charges Rs 300, per month for each poly packets which consists of 10-15 flowers.

A new livelihood opportunity has been created for Shibu due to diminishing space for homestead flower gardens in the city. With the city growing rapidly both horizontally and vertically, the space for home grown flowers is inversely proportional to the growth of the concrete jungle. Meanwhile the number of residents looking for fresh flowers is directly proportional to the rapid expansion of the city.

Speaking about the growing flower market in Kismat Kadamtali, Dipul Malakar, a local school teacher and farmer while interacting with NET says, “In Kismat Bongshar and Kismat Kadamtali there are around 180 families and almost all families are involved in marigold farming. As a result our flower production is comparatively higher than other parts of the state.”

Interestingly most of the villagers are well educated and regularly employed.

Malakar further added that December to March are the peak time for flower production, “The production is best during winter and spring season i.e from December to March. During this time we do local marigold farming.”

In this season these people supplies most numbers of marigold garlands. Around 1 crore garlands are exported to various parts of the state and Northeastern region and even others states of India.

“Due to huge supply almost every person of the village earns in crores during this time,” he shared.

However, from April to October (i.e. during summer and monsoon) these people do the farming of Calcutta marigold. For these they imports seeds from Kolkata.

Malakar also mentions that horticulture and floriculture is a tradition of these villages. “We don’t know exactly from when this started as horticulture and floriculture is our tradition. Our ancestors used to do this, accordingly we have taken up this and we are sure our next generation will also maintain this tradition.”

Women of these villages also actively participate in this. While men or boys delivers flowers in Guwahati and its surrounding areas, women and girls help in making garlands.

Sharing about the lifestyle and daily routine of the villagers, Ranjit Kumar Das, another farmer says, “Despite living around 30km away from the heart of Guwahati our lifestyle is quite different from them. Everyone in this village wakes up at around 4.30 or 5 am then after getting fresh we start working in our fields, where we work up to 8 am then go home and take breakfast and start for office and those who are farmers they again come to their fields. Similarly, in evening after returning from office people come to their respective fields.”

“Farming is not just our profession rather it is our passion, I don’t think people of these villages can think their life without farming,” shares Raja Malakar. “Substantial growth in the flower business has added colour to the entire Hajo region.”

According to the wholesellers and decorators, flowers supplied from Hajo has huge demand among the city people. Bhasab Deka, a wholesaler states, “Even though earlier I used to source flower from Kolkata, Uttarakhand etc, but now I mostly procured it from Hajo. Earlier the qualities of these flowers were not good but over the years they have developed a lot and now the quality is quite better.”

SPECIAL STORY

“Besides offering to god, flowers produced in Hajo are taken up for decorating wedding venues and pandals of other events and functions,” Deka reveals. Deka feels that in the recent years flower growers have focused on increasing production at the same time they are concentrating on the quality with the help of the state horticulture department.

Ramendra Kalita who brings flowers from Hajo and sells in Fancy Bazaar for the past 15 years says, “Flower business can be an ideal business. A marigold garland costs around Rs 20-25 depend upon the demand, during festival season one garland costs around Rs 25 whereas in non-festive season it is between Rs 15 to Rs 20.

Kalita further adds that during Durga Puja he has sold around 1 lakh marigold garland. He gets supplies of marigolds from Kolkata and Hajo.

Echoing him, another flower seller, Manav Das, “Earlier floriculture was a seasonal business because of which the business was limited to the sale of dry and natural bouquets and decorating marriages and other programmes. But now the floriculture market is extremely diversified and we are getting contracts round the year. Now-a-days people orders flowers in various occasions and events such as valentine Day, propose day, teachers day, children day etc.”

Assam Government’s Initiative

To tap the huge potential of floriculture in the state, the Assam Horticulture Department has initiated a number of schemes for infrastructure development, use of modern technology and providing subsidies to flower growers to encourage them. Government has established a centre of excellence Khetri, on the outskirts of Guwahati for Rs 5 crore to facilitate cultivations of better quality roses, gerbera, anthuriums. A similar centre has also been set up at Barama near Samaguri in Nagaon district. The government has also distributed green houses and irrigation systems among the flower growers of Hajo area. A fully automated V-Type nursery has also been set up at Ulubari in Guwahati. Horticulture department is also focusing on cultivation of hybrid flowers.

However villagers feel they have not received adequate help from state government, “Few years back government have distributed plastic poly house and green house but unfortunately it was not received by every farmer,” says a farmer (in condition of anonymity), adding, “Due to tremendous corruption in the department we do not get opportunity to avail government schemes.”