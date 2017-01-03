Fools’ Paradise

December Edition, Nationwide, NET Bureau, Partha Jyoti Borah

A daily wager in Aligarh went to a government sterilization camp and underwent the surgery to get the government compensation of Rs 2000 in new currency. Another daily wager in Noida had to delay the cremation of his wife who died after fighting a protracted terminal illness because of cash crunch. Farmers in Punjab had to brave the chilling winter to queue up in the night in front of a bank only to be welcomed in the next morning by a signage saying “NO CASH”, in bold and beautiful.

In far away Manipur which is already fighting a prolonged economic blockade, demonetisation has added to their woes. People are forced to use Burmese currency. Atul from Chandni Chowk in old Delhi area had his marriage ceremony after demonetisation. On the wedding day, he had to drop the idea of coming to bride’s house riding a horse cart. He came walking as the contractor had refused to take the payment in old currency.

On November 9, when India woke up to a world sans Rs 1000 and Rs 500 bills which were 85 per cent of the circulation in the previous night, there was subtle sense of happiness among the common Indians without knowing the ramification. Rupen Das, a Delhi based security guard who has come from insurgency inflicted district of Tinsukia was relieved from the fact that the surrendered ULFAs will have the sky fallen on them as the extorted money they have stashed under the earth will now be mere papers. Abdul, a rickshaw puller from Bihar in Delhi saves approximately Rs 9000 every month and at the end of eight months he takes a train Darbhanga with Rs 72,000, submit it to his wife and come back. A box under the seat of his rented rickshaw is his bank. This year he was supposed to go in December. He usually earns in lower denomination but for the purpose of lessening the bulkiness, he converts his earnings into higher denomination in the nearby kiosk. He, however, is happy with demonetisation. He believes this historic move will usher in better future for him and for the next generation.

Abdul who mans an ATM booth in East Delhi in his capacity as security guard has found a new way to earn some quick bucks. The moment the ATMs are filled with new currency notes, he passes this information to some selected people for Rs 100 via mobile phone – a simple whatsapp message – paisa aa gaya. For him it’s legitimate money he is earning.

However, as the days numbered so are the queues outside the banks and ATMs, the frustration among the people has become palpable. Common people don’t understand higher economics. Still they are with the Prime Minister for a better tomorrow in spite of all the miseries they are facing. They have no idea that black money can also be stashed in the form of property. They don’t know election campaign with unaccounted cash from industrialists also amount to black money business.

The mooted question is does the Prime Minister has the constitutional right to take the common mass for a ride? The last time when demonetisation was undertaken during Prime Minister Desai’s regime, bills of higher denomination were not accessed by the common people. Morarji Desai’s move was well intended, so was PM Modi’s. But the former was hogwash and there is no guarantee that the later would not be.

Towards a cashless society

A cashless society is an ideal phenomenon. In 1978, when the first demonetisation exercise was undertaken in independent India, plastic money was perhaps not even part of sci-fi novels. 38 years later a click of a mouse can execute a pecuniary transaction. Nevertheless, the fiscal ecosystem juxtaposed with technology has enhanced a paradigm shift in Indian psyche.

A committee was formed as per the direction of the Prime Minister to establish a complete digital payment system with NITI Aayog people and CMs of various states as its chairman and members. Sikkim CM was the only representation from Northeast India after Tripura CM has rejected the offer on grounds of peoples’ suffering due to demonetisation.

For a secured cashless society

The Constitution Club of India which is situated a stone throw from the Parliament of India has placed a mobile ATM van of a public sector bank on its campus. Manish Gupta, a journalist with a Delhi based TV channel found it astonishing when a bank man withdrawing the money with the personal ATM cards of everyone has asked him for the PIN. Whispering was not feasible given the distance; he had to compromise his personal information.

Moreover, after demonetisation, ATMs across the country are found to be crowded inside; when before demonetisation the security guard ensured one card-holder entering at a time. Crowd inside the booth actually is facilitating a major breach of personalized banking information (of the card-holders).

Only in last October, India has witnessed the biggest financial data breach. Over three million customers in the country had to bear the brunt as monies were siphoned off from their account after their accounts were hacked. Assam Congress president Ripun Bora also fell in the trap. Cyber criminal pick-pocketed Rs 12,000 from his account which wasn’t compensated by his bank till now. “The breach occurred when the whole bunch of Htachi ATMs were infected with malware enabled hackers to access users’ login credentials in order to make illegal transaction.

After knowing the catastrophe, the concern banks have changed the debit cards and exhorted the victimized lot and other card holders to restrict ATM withdrawal. Surprisingly, this very fact was not taken into consideration when demonetisation was announced. This fiscal move, on the contrary, brought people close to the ATMs like never before.

On the other hand, due to demonetisation, digital payment platforms like paytm and MobiKwick had record transaction through their mobile application. paytm apparently has security certification and its encryption technology makes it impossible to crypt any information between two systems. But this does not end its vulnerability. The more security measures are innovated; the more hacking methods at evolved.

We live in a digital ecosystem which is so unsafe that Rahul Gandhi’s twitter account was hacked in no time. An en-mass breach of banking information, thus, may wreck havoc to the economy if a cashless society is mandated as hurriedly as demonetisation was announced.