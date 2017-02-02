Ford’s Latest in-Car Technology SYNC® 3 Debuts in India with Endeavour SUV

Strengthening its commitment to bringing the latest technologies that customers want and value, Ford has introduced the next-generation of its voice activated in-car technology SYNC® 3 in India. The new communications and entertainment system has debuted on Ford’s most capable premium SUV Ford Endeavour.

SYNC® 3 is faster and easier to use with enhanced response to voice commands. The most advanced version of Ford’s award-winning in-car technology also offers the potentially lifesaving Emergency Assistance feature which automatically calls emergency services from a paired phone in the event of an accident, when the airbags are deployed.

Available initially with Ford Endeavour’s top-of-the line Titanium trim, SYNC® 3 brings Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay enabling both Android and iOS users easier and safer access to Messages, Phone and Music. Other new features include seamless integration of AppLink™ for a simple way to control smartphone apps, Siri Eyes-Free capability for Apple iPhone and software updates via Wi-Fi.

“SYNC® has always has been about providing a safer way for customers to stay connected, even on the move with their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel,” said Anurag Mehrotra, Executive Director of Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India. “With SYNC® 3, we are keeping pace with the dynamic technology landscape – making it easier for customers to stay connected while driving, irrespective of their choice of smartphone, apps or services inside and outside their vehicle.”

SYNC® 3 features an interactive 8-inch capacitive touch screen and hardware and software, building on the capability of the industry-leading technology.

Ford SYNC® – the industry’s first system to offer voice-activated technology to control smartphones – is becoming more capable by minimizing the number of steps needed to carry out commands. Selecting music, making a call or searching for a destination is easier than ever, thanks to SYNC® 3’s simpler command structure.

Intuitive interface

With the new capacitive touch screen technology, SYNC® 3 is optimized for hands-free use, and offers an experience similar to a smartphone, like quicker touch and voice response. Gestures like pinch- to-zoom and swipe are central to SYNC® 3 – along with crisp, modern graphics. Tiled interface with a quick access function tray along the bottom make for a more straightforward user experience.

Phone contacts are searchable via a simple swipe of the finger to scroll through the alphabet. With One Box Search, users can look up points of interest or enter addresses in much the same way they use an Internet search engine.

SYNC 3 for a smarter Endeavour

SYNC 3 further enhances Ford Endeavour’s credentials as the most technologically advanced premium SUV in India. The true, blue SUV comes packed with a wide array of intuitive and practical technologies that make it the one of the smartest vehicles in its segment.

The seven-seat SUV features a clever four-wheel drive system, an active transfer case with Torque on demand, a first-in-segment Terrain Management System, the impressive water-wading capacity of 800 mm along with outstanding 225 mm of ground clearance make the all-new Endeavour well-suited to conquer almost everything in its way.

The advanced Terrain Management System enhances Endeavour’s capabilities several notches by allowing drivers to choose from four preset modes – Normal, Snow/Mud/Grass, Sand and Rock. To reduce parking anxiety, the Semi Auto Parallel Park Assist helps locate the right sized parking spot and steers the SUV effortlessly.

Endeavour is offered with a choice of two diesel engines from Ford’s globally-proven Duratorq family – 2.2-litre TDCi and 3.2-litre TDCi — mated to durable and efficient six-speed automatic or manual transmissions.

Price details of the Ford Endeavour Titanium variants with SYNC 3 in-car technology are listed below:

2.2l Titanium 4X2 Automatic – Rs.27,93,000

3.2l Titanium 4X4 Automatic – Rs.30,89,000

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi