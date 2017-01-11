Former APSC Chairman Paul Also Bribed Journalists

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam is getting bigger as the prime accused in the cash-for-jobs scam Rakesh Paul has divulged many high profile names including politicians and editors. Highly placed sources in the police department revealed that, “While a media baron had allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from Paul, managing editor of another media organisation too was paid Rs 4 lakh in one installment,” adding, “Leaders of several leading organisations also received kickbacks in both cash and kind.”

As per Paul’s statement, the media baron, however, had received the money through one senior management personnel of his organisation. Paul went on to reveal that a Guwahati-based television journalist was also given an APSC job very recently as a reward. In a bid to silence his opposition, Paul had also reportedly paid Rs 2 lakh to a turncoat leader of a leading non-political organisation. All these suspects are expected to be summoned for questioning anytime soon, top police sources said.

It is worth mentioning that the bail applications for all the five arrested accused, including Rakesh Paul, Samedur Rahman and Basanta Doley, came up for hearing in a bench of Gauhati High Court consisting of Justice MR Pathak. The case diary in question was also placed before the court on Tuesday by Dibrugarh Police. The hearing, however, remained inconclusive and the State of Assam will place further argument today.