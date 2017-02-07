Former Manipur CM Joins BJP

Giving a major jolt to ruling Congress just few days before legislative assembly elections, former Manipur chief minister Radhabinod Koijam has joined the saffron brigade on Monday. BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav welcomed the entry of the veteran politician in the party fold.

“The party will be strengthened with the entry of a senior politician like Radhabinodji,” said Madhav while addressing the reception function in Imphal.

Radhabinod was the CM of Manipur in 2001. But his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led coalition government was short lived for barely three months.

He was elected from the prestigious Thangmeiband seat in Imphal West district for five times since 1980. He was elected last in 2007 on NCP ticket.