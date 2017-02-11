Former Manipur Minister Quits Congress

In another jolt to ruling Congress in Manipur, ahead of legislative assembly elections, former state health and family minister and Congress heavyweight Phungzathang Tonsing quits the party to joins National People’s Party (NPP).

As per the source, Phungzathang submitted his resignation paper on Friday afternoon to the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). Phungzathang is the incumbent MLA of Churachandpur Assembly constituency and his candidature for the upcoming elections as a Congress candidate was already announced.

MPCC president TN Haokip in this regard, said, “I have heard of his resignation from our party. I am in my constituency. We will decide a candidate for Churachandpur constituency in the next 2/3 days.”

The NPP had already announced 12 candidates as a final list. The ticket allotment by NPP national general secretary, Thomas Sangma included former DGP Y Joykumar Singh for Uripok and a lone woman candidate G Satyabati Devi contesting for Sagolband among the candidates.

NPP list will have 13 candidates for contesting the 11th Manipur assembly elections.