Former Nagaland Minister KV Pusa Passes Away

Former Nagaland minister and former president of Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) K V Pusa died on Monday following a brief illness.

Pusa, who was the sitting member of All India Congress Committee, had served as the Nagaland Minister for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry from 1998-1999 and Minister for Roads and Bridges from 2000-2003 in S C Jamir led Congress government. He was also the member of Nagaland Assembly in the opposition bench for two terms from 2003-08 and 2008-2013.

Before joining Congress from 1998, Pusa had won the first time in 1993 as independent candidate from Southern Angami Assembly Constituency under Kohima district.

Besides being a tall political leader, Pusa had served as leader in students organisation and chairman of renowned educational institutions like Baptist English and Mezhur HSS.

He was 63 and leaves behind wife, two sons and a daughter. His funeral service was held on Monday at his private residence in Kohima while the body was buried at his native village in Viswema, around 24km away from the state capital.

Meanwhile, Nagaland governor P B Acharya and Odissa S C Jamir, Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang and former CM of Arunachal Nabam Tuki and many others condoled Pusas death.

Acharya described Late Pusa as a pleasant and accommodative person who was concerned for the overall development of the state. “His vast contribution to the state through his political and social life will be treasured by the people forever.”

Echoing him, SC Jamir said, “Late Pusa was a sincere and honest man and had the habit of taking up assigned works with love, devotion and commitment. His death is a great loss to the Naga people.

Speaking on the same line, Nagaland CM TR Zeliang shared, “A thorough gentleman, his personality was the epitome of humility, always approachable and ready to extend a helping hand or a word of advice to all who sought an audience with him.”