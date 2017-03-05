Sun, 05 Mar 2017

Foundation Stone of Aizawl Bench of Gauhati HC Laid

March 05
12:06 2017
The foundation stone of new building of Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court was on Saturday laid by Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh.

Singh appealed to the state government to release funds for construction of the court building. DoNER Ministry has accorded administrative and financial approval of Rs 46.24 crore for the building which was scheduled to completed within 30 months.

The construction work, however, has already started on February 17. The Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court was established on July 5, 1990 following signing of the Peace Accord between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Government of India in 1986.

-PTI

Gauhati HC
